Investigators said a Lawton man accused of multiple vehicle burglaries blamed an opioid addiction his actions.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Jeffrey Lane Gossett, 36, of six individual counts of third-degree burglary, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison.
According to the warrant affidavit, Gossett met with Comanche County Sheriff’s Investigator Bill Bybee Wednesday morning after being identified as a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries. Gossett said he has an “opioid addiction and broke into all those cars.”
Gossett identified himself as the guy breaking into vehicles and taking items captured in a screen shot from security video footage taken May 1 from 10308 SW 112th, the affidavit states. He also identified himself in another screen shot taken at 1411 NE 6th. In the second video, he’s seen attempting to unlock a locked door to a vehicle, Bybee said.
Investigators believe he committed at least six auto burglaries.
Gossett has a prior felony conviction from Stephens County in August. 2019 for grand larceny, records indicate.