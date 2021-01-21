Repeated allegations of throwing urine on his jailers has led to two separate cases for a Lawton man behind bars.
Onix Otto Melendez-Andino III, 26, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged in two separate cases. In the first set of allegations, he is accused of three felony counts: assault and battery on a police officer, as well as two counts of prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Melendez also received a separate charge of a prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee for another incident.
The first set of allegations stem from an incident on Saturday that began with allegations he was flooding his cell while in jail. He was in custody for allegations of domestic abuse, resisting arrest and threatening police, according to Lawton police jail logs. As of Wednesday, no felony charges have been filed on those allegations.
According to the probable cause affidavit, correctional officers were trying to take him out of his cell when Melendez threw toilet water on one officer before punching him in the eye. He would later receive stitches for the cut. Another officer said he was spit on and also had toilet water thrown on him.
Later that evening, Melendez was accused of throwing a cup of urine on another officer who was escorting a prisoner to his cell, the affidavit states.
Melendez would be accused again on Tuesday of throwing urine on another officer.
According to the affidavit, Melendez threw a whole cup of urine on the officer and then began dipping it into the toilet to throw more fluid on other responding officers. After getting the cup away from him, investigators said he spit in an officer’s face.
With $25,000 bond set in each case — $50,000 in total — Melendez is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. April 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.