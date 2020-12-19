A 28-year-old Lawton man is free on $50,000 bond after he was accused of having more than an ounce of Fentanyl as well as other drugs for sale.
Terrin J’mond Johnson made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court on Friday where he was charged with felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators discovered over an ounce of the synthetic opioid pain reliever during a search warrant execution of his home at 205 SW 12th on Tuesday. They also found 19 Blue M30 pills, 109 Xanax and a bag with an undisclosed amount of cocaine in the home.
Johnson has a prior Comanche County felony conviction from August 2014 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Johnson, who is free on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 5 for his preliminary hearing conference.