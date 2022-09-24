A Lawton man is in jail after police said he was caught trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl and carrying a stolen gun.
Investigators said even in jail, he used the phone to continue conducting business. Instead, he tipped off police to where he'd stashed things.
Skyler Lee Pasley, 34, was arrested Sept. 15 after a traffic stop around Southwest 27th Street and E Avenue. Detectives from the Lawton Police Special Operations Unit reported seeing him traveling curb to curb and “careless” of other traffic, the probable cause affidavit states.
Once pulled over, a K-9 officer was called to conduct an open-air sniff and alerted to narcotics. A loaded revolver was found tucked into Pasley’s waistband. With a federal conviction from July 2009 in the Western District Court of Oklahoma for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, he is not supposed to have a gun, the affidavit states. He was taken into custody.
Pasley had a baggie with 23.47 grams of meth in his pants pocket and inside his hair bun was a cigarette container with three separate bags containing, individually, just over 3 grams of cocaine, 62 Roxy M30 pills (counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl) and an unknown brown powder, the affidavit states. Investigators also learned the gun was reported stolen out of Chickasha.
While in the Lawton City Jail, a phone call by Pasley to his sister was monitored. He told her to get to his house and “get the stuff out of there,” according to the affidavit. He told her how to get in and where to find things, including his money.
Police received a search warrant for Pasley’s home at 1216 SW 26th Street. While en route to make the search, investigators learned he called another woman. She told him she got the money and the “stuff,” the affidavit states.
Detectives made contact with the second woman at a home in the 5300 block of Northwest Oak Avenue. She said Pasley’s sister contacted her to get things from Pasley’s home. She showed officers what she’d collected, according to the affidavit.
Located under the floor of the bedroom closet, a large trash bag was recovered. Investigators found “a large amount of ecstasy that was individually packaged, two small bags of cocaine and a firearm," the affidavit states. The woman also turned over $1,000 in cash she’d hidden in her bra.
Pasley’s home on Southwest 26th Street was searched and inside, another stolen gun was recovered as well as 728 Roxy M30 pills weighing 80.3 grams, 1,060 ecstasy pills weighing 195.63 grams, two baggies containing 7.16 grams of cocaine and $8,100 in cash, according to the affidavit.
On Thursday, Pasley made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court for two separate sets of charges. In the first case, he was charged with two felony counts of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count of knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property, records indicate.
In the second set of charges, Pasley received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, trafficking in meth, maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substances, acquiring proceeds from drug activity and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as misdemeanor counts of knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The trafficking counts are each punishable by up to life in prison.
Held on $250,000 per sets of charges, $500,000 total, Pasley returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.