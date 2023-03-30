A Lawton man accused of terrorizing a woman, stalking, kidnapping, stealing her car and breaking into her apartment is in jail on more than $1 million bond.
Anthonio Lezama is accused of confronting the woman on March 17 when she arrived home from shopping. He demanded to be let into her vehicle and said if she would just take him home, he would leave her alone, according to the probable cause affidavit. When she unlocked her doors, however, she said he began taking items from her car while putting the car in park and taking the keys.
Lezama told the woman she was going to let him into her apartment and, with no choice, she said, they went into the home where he locked the door. He made her strip and take a shower while he watched, the affidavit states. They didn’t have sex. He did take her phone, she said, and wouldn’t let her leave or make any calls.
When she told Lezama she needed to pick the kids up from daycare, he insisted he was going to kill her by saying “her kids won’t have a mommy after today,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told Lawton Police Detective Clay Houseman that Lezama made her dress and lay in bed with him. Then, she said, he would choke her and slam her up and down on the bed, the affidavit states. She said that this, along with pulling her hair, continued for about two hours before she convinced him she needed to leave. He said he was going with her and needed her to go to the ATM and get him some money, she said.
While driving, she said, Lezama threatened to kill her if she did anything to draw attention to them or call the police, Houseman stated. She drove to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, she said, because she knew police were there. But once there, she said Lezama pulled her from the vehicle with enough force that she lost both shoes, according to the affidavit. He then took her vehicle and the woman called police. She said she was in fear he would kill her, Houseman stated.
The vehicle was recovered at the intersection of Northwest 40th Street and Ozmun Avenue, the affidavit states.
The woman received a protective order on March 23. Things didn’t end there.
On March 25, the woman called police and said Lezama had tried to kick in her front door. Lezama ran from police and got away, according to the information.
The next day, Lezama sent the woman messages through Facebook and CashApp, the affidavit states.
Then, on March 27, Lezama is accused of kicking in the woman’s door and was in the backroom with her child. Police arrived and handcuffed him. Lezama became “belligerent with officers” and refused to follow police orders, according to the affidavit.
On the way to jail, he tried to kick out a back window and threatened officers, the affidavit states. He was put in leg restraints but began slamming his head on the cage separator and kicked at the door, cracking it. Once removed from the unit, a marijuana joint was found in his backpack, according to investigators.