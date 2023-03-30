Jail
GeoStock

A Lawton man accused of terrorizing a woman, stalking, kidnapping, stealing her car and breaking into her apartment is in jail on more than $1 million bond.

Anthonio Lezama is accused of confronting the woman on March 17 when she arrived home from shopping. He demanded to be let into her vehicle and said if she would just take him home, he would leave her alone, according to the probable cause affidavit. When she unlocked her doors, however, she said he began taking items from her car while putting the car in park and taking the keys.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you