A Lawton man is in jail on $1.5 million bond after he was charged with a second felony count for allegations he terrorized a daycare through theft and fire.
Dante Nyjer Triplett, 22, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged in two separate felony cases: second-degree arson and second-degree burglary and larceny of an automobile, records indicate. The arson count is punishable by up to 35 years in prison.
The arson count follows the June 16 arrest warrant issued for the May theft of the daycare’s van.
Investigators believe Triplett threw a brick through the back door to get into Creative Moments Daycare, 1421 NW 67th, the morning of May 10, according to the probable cause affidavit. Once inside, he is accused of taking the keys and stealing the daycare’s van.
Triplett later spoke with officers and said he would come in for an interview. The affidavit states he never showed up.
Investigators believe Triplett ignited a fire that damaged the daycare the morning of June 14.
Assistant Fire Marshal Marc Sutphin said his investigation developed Triplett as a suspect due to the van theft case. Triplett was seen on security video at the Stripes, 6457 Cache Road, taken moments before the fire, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Triplett spoke with police last Thursday and, according to the affidavit, confessed to breaking into the daycare and to setting the fire.
The arson bond was set at $1 million dollars and the theft case received a $500,000 bond. Triplett returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 2 for his preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.