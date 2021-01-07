A Lawton man is accused of violently strangling his girlfriend when she wouldn’t sleep with him.
Christopher Patrick Allen, 36, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of domestic abuse – assault and battery second and subsequent, as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to four years in prison.
Allen was arrested Monday night at the Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, after police were called to a domestic incident. Arriving officers found the victim suffering petechiae of the eyes, which is most often caused through physical trauma.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said Allen, who was drunk, got irate when she wouldn’t sleep with him and began verbally assaulting her before climbing on top of her and physically assaulting her. She said he strangled her until she couldn’t breathe and was losing consciousness.
When she told Allen she couldn’t breathe, he said “I don’t care that you can’t breathe,” the affidavit states.
She said she got free and was able to call 911 while staying conscious.
Allen told police he’d never assaulted her and that she made everything up because she didn’t want to be with him anymore, according to the affidavit. Investigators said the room was in disarray and appeared to have been the site of an altercation.
Despite the broken blood vessels in her eyes, the woman declined medical attention.
Investigators later learned that Allen had been convicted of a misdemeanor count of assault and battery in Comanche County in 2020, the affidavit states.
Allen, who is held on $5,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.