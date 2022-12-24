DUNCAN — A Lawton man with a history of felony convictions is looking at up to life in prison after he was accused of stealing construction equipment.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Keith Aaron Butler, 35, for a count of larceny of construction equipment after former conviction of multiple felonies, records indicate.
Butler is accused of stealing a trailer and mini-skid steer valued at over $50,000 on Aug. 9, according to the charges.
The owner of Great Plains Kubota in Duncan told investigators Butler came to rent a DW mini-skid steer and tilt-deck trailer, along with another unidentified man.
Later, a person in Moore found an ad on Facebook Market Place posted by a person with another name advertising the same trailer and mini-skid steer, the warrant affidavit states. That person said they traveled to Lawton to buy the items.
While loading the steer onto their own trailer, the person saw Butler attempt to remove the GPS tracking device from it but became “spooked” when asked questions, the affidavit states. He left immediately but not before removing the GPS.
The mini-skid steer was returned to the dealership but the trailer has not been recovered, according to the affidavit.
Butler has several prior felony convictions from Comanche County, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections: August 2014, two counts of possession of a controlled substance; September 2016, convicted felon prohibited from carrying firearms, and two counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribution.
