Police said security video showed a Lawton man stalk and sexually batter a woman outside a local daycare.
When confronted with the video, he asked for an attorney.
Darrell Jerome Graham, 23, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
After receiving a complaint from a woman about Graham, police were able to retrace his steps from surveillance video taken July 14, first from Walmart, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, and then to a daycare in the 2100 block of Northwest 38th Street.
Video footage showed Graham following the woman while she was in the store with her mother as well as him following her into the parking lot, the probable cause affidavit states. Footage of her arriving at the daycare also showed Graham showing up moments later, according to investigators.
The woman and her child left the daycare and as she put the child into the vehicle, investigators stated he was seen taking photos of the woman with his cellphone camera, the affidavit states.
Graham was also talking on his phone. A teacher overheard him saying, “I got my eyes on her and she is inside getting her kids,” according to the affidavit. The camera showed him run up behind the woman and grabbing her from behind, investigators said. He then ran back to his vehicle, dropping his phone and picking it up on the way, the video showed.
Graham spoke with police on Monday. He told detectives he was at the store to buy automotive products and then drove to the daycare because he needed to inquire for his own child, the affidavit states. He claimed to never have touched the woman.
A detective confronted Graham about not buying anything at Walmart and that he was seen following the woman. Video also showed him pull up in front of the store and follow the woman from the parking lot, according to the affidavit.
Graham was then confronted with the video of him grabbing the woman at the daycare. During the interview, Graham told investigators he needed an attorney and he was placed under arrest, the affidavit states.
Held on $30,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the woman, Graham returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.