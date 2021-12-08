A Lawton man who said he feared for his life is accused of shooting a woman through his front door.
Carlton Lewis Clark, 44, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police were called around 11 a.m. Saturday to 2339 NW Bell to a shooting, and found a woman had been shot from through the home’s front door, according to the probable cause affidavit. She’d previously called police due to an earlier altercation at the home. She was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Five men at the scene were detained, including Clark, who admitted to shooting the gun.
Clark said he fired the gun after the woman came to the door trying to find her wallet that was left there when he removed her earlier, the affidavit states. He said he shot her because she was “a drunk” and she’d brought people there before to beat him up. He said he heard other voices with her and “feared for his life.”
No other witnesses placed anyone else but the woman outside Clark’s door, according to the affidavit. Clark did not call 911 after the shooting.
Clark told police he bent the damages to the door back with a pair of pliers. He then cleaned up the scene and swept the spent shall casing up and threw it away in the kitchen trash can, the affidavit states. After that, he said he waited and “felt no need to call for police because he had handled the situation.”
Clark, who is held on $150,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 18, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.