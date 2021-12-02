A Lawton man is in jail after he was accused of shooting his wife twice in the face and once in the arm during a domestic incident.
Christopher Joseph Hartley, 42, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Hartley is accused of the assault to his wife on Nov. 26.
Police were called shortly before 1 p.m. to a domestic incident at a home in the 2600 block of Northwest 26th Street. Officers could hear “yelling and screaming” coming from a home, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A knock at the door was followed by a gunshot from inside the house. Police set up a perimeter and made contact with Hartley by phone. A standoff would follow.
“He stated he had shot his wife … during a (sic) argument,” the affidavit states.
The woman and her 18-year-old daughter were able to leave the home a little while later. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
She told investigators Hartley shot her twice in the face and once in her right arm while she was on the ground and he was standing over her, according to the affidavit.
Hartley surrendered to police around 3:45 p.m. and was taken into custody without further incident.
Hartley, who is held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 18, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.