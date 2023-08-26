A Lawton man is in jail for allegations that, despite repeated pleas of “no” and “stop,” he raped a woman he’s known since December 2022.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Comanche County District Court for Steven Michael Collins, 25, for a felony count of first-degree rape by force or fear, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between five years to life in prison without parole.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

