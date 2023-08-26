A Lawton man is in jail for allegations that, despite repeated pleas of “no” and “stop,” he raped a woman he’s known since December 2022.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Comanche County District Court for Steven Michael Collins, 25, for a felony count of first-degree rape by force or fear, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between five years to life in prison without parole.
A woman made her report of being sexually and physically assaulted by Collins on Aug. 13 to Lawton police.
The woman said she and Collins had gone to a Lawton bar around 9 or 10 p.m. the night before and they both consumed several shots of brown liquor and played pool, the warrant affidavit states. She told police he was supposed to drive her home around 1 a.m. because she felt intoxicated.
Instead, she said, Collins took her to an unknown location and began making unwanted sexual advances, Detective Michael Boudreaux stated. She told him many times, “no and to just take me home,” but, instead, she said, he sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states. While it was occurring, she said she told him “no and stop” as loud as she could in hopes someone would hear her. She was able to fight him off after several minutes, Boudreaux stated.
After becoming “very mad,” Collins began backhanding and slapping the woman’s body, she said and even bit her on a few places on her body, according to the affidavit. The woman said the assault lasted five to 10 minutes before he drove her near her home.
The woman said she ran half-naked from Collins’ car while carrying her clothes. When she got home, she said she passed out for a while before waking up and calling for an ambulance. A SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) exam was performed at the hospital, the affidavit states.
Boudreaux stated the woman had bruising to her face, neck, chest, stomach, legs and arms as well as bite marks to her left shoulder and left side of her neck.
After making his initial court appearance Thursday, Collins is in the Comanche County Detention Center on a military hold with a $50,000 bond, according to records. He is awaiting his initial court appearance. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 1.