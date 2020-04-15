An outburst with a gun while drinking is what investigators say led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Lawton man.
The victim claimed the suspect sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.
Duane Scott Murray II made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault with intent to commit a felony as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and carrying a firearm while under the influence, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Murray was arrested after he was accused of pointing a handgun while sexually assaulting a woman, according to the charges.
Police were called at 11:18 p.m. April 9 to an apartment in the 1400 block of Northwest Hunter Road for a reported rape. They arrived and spoke with a woman who said she’d been raped in her home by Murray, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The woman said she and Murray had been drinking when he turned violent. She said he put a gun to her head while he sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states.
Murray was soon found walking in the area of the home and police detained him. According to the affidavit, after providing police with a fake name, an officer took him into custody and patted him down, recovering a Smith & Wesson Model 10 handgun. He was returned to where the woman was able to identify him as the man who assaulted her.
Murray, held on $10,000 bond, is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. June 15 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.