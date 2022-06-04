A 24-year-old Lawton man has landed in jail on allegations he had a continuous relationship with a 13-year-old girl he met over social media.
It’s the second similar case filed against him this month with the similar premise.
Bruce Samuel Vaillancourt Jr. made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree rape, victim under the age of 14, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than five years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Gregory Adams stated he was referred the 2019 case of a 13-year-old who claimed she’d been to Vaillancourt’s apartment and had sex multiple times. She said she met him through social media and knew him as “Bruce V.,” the probable cause affidavit states.
The girl, now 16, offered a description of “Bruce V.” and picked Valliancourt out of a photo lineup as the man she’d met and had sex with. Valliancourt was 21 years old at the time, the affidavit states. The girl told Adams Valliancourt reached out over SnapChat and convinced her to leave class at Eisenhower Middle School and come to his apartment to have sex.
She told Adams Valliancourt still contacts her “every now and then” but she doesn’t respond, the affidavit states. She said he contacts some of her friends, as well.
Adams stated his investigation into this case was reopened after he’d investigated a separate case with “similar circumstances,” according to the affidavit.
Valliancourt received two charges of second-degree rape on May 9.
Vallancourt is accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl on Oct. 15, 2021, and on April 23, according to the charges. Police began investigating following the second incident after the girl told her parents and police she was in a relationship with the older man.
The girl told investigator she told Valliancourt she was 16, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Vallancourt admitted to investigators to having sex with the girl but said she was 16 years old, and he’d said he knew the law in Oklahoma, the affidavit states. He admitted that after he found out she was younger, he continued a sexual relationship.
Held on $30,000 bond for each case, $60,000 total, with the stipulation he have no contact with the girls, Valliancourt returns to court at 3 p.m. July 26 for the May 9 charges and returns on the newest case on Aug. 15 for his preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.