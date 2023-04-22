A Lawton man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and taking photos.
The allegations could cost him between five years in prison all the way up to the death penalty, if convicted.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
A Lawton man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and taking photos.
The allegations could cost him between five years in prison all the way up to the death penalty, if convicted.
Jacob Reed Lester, 30, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received five felony charges: first-degree rape (victim under 14), first-degree rape of a victim under 14 by instrumentation, forcible sodomy, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and producing/possessing child pornography, records indicate.
Lawton police began investigating April 5 after the girl’s mother reported finding suspicious messages on the girl’s phone. According to the probable cause affidavit, she found a photo of Lester sexually assaulting the girl.
The girl told Detective Gregory Adams that Lester had been sexually assaulting her in several ways almost nightly since January, the affidavit states. She informed Adams the older man also had taken photos of some of the incidents. The last incident happened April 2, she said.
When Adams interviewed Lester and he asked what he did to the girl, he replied, “I’m not at liberty to say,” according to the affidavit. He also said it was none of the detective’s business what the girl did to him and “I don’t know if she wants me to tell that or not,” Adams stated.
Held on $250,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the girl or her mother, Lester returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.