A woman claimed her friend sexually assaulted her several times in January and said he told her, “maybe it is God’s plan.”
Now he’s wanted on a felony arrest warrant.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Joseph William Meredith, 36, of Lawton, for a count of first-degree rape, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than five years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Marcus Rucker stated he spoke with the woman who said her male friend, Meredith, sexually assaulted her “several times” in January. On Jan. 23, she said he raped her, the warrant affidavit states.
The woman said she’d been at Meredith’s house watching a movie when they began kissing on the couch. When he suggested they go to his bedroom, she said she told him no and didn’t think it was a good idea, the affidavit states. She said he picked her up and carried her in there anyway and put her on the bed. Although, she said, she didn’t resist, she said “she didn’t want anything sexual to happen,” Rucker stated.
But that’s not how it went, according to the woman. She said he removed her clothes, pulled down his pants and raped her, according to the affidavit. The woman, a virgin, said she noticed she was bleeding and told him to get off her. She told Rucker she suffered a panic attack and that’s when Meredith complied, held her and told her he was sorry and asked for forgiveness.
The woman told Rucker that Meredith had been trying to have a sexual relationship before the incident when he would kiss her when it was unwanted. She claimed he sexually assaulted her other times before the alleged rape, the affidavit states. Each time, she said she suffered a panic attack and each time, she claimed he would apologize and tell her “he knows he shouldn’t be doing it,” Rucker stated.
Meredith knew the woman was a virgin and had been saving herself for marriage, she said. The woman told Rucker that Meredith knew she had “strong Christian morals” but had told her that “maybe it is God’s plan, and God wants this for her, and it maybe meant for them to be together,” according to the affidavit.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was set for Meredith upon arrest, records indicate.