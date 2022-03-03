A man is accused of running over another parent’s foot and threatening gun violence after being confronted for cutting in the car line at a Lawton elementary school.
Lawton Public School police were called around 3:17 p.m. Feb. 8 to Hugh Bish Elementary School, 5611 NW Allan-A-Dale, due to an altercation between parents.
The victim said he’d gotten in a fight with another man, later identified as Kevin Ouellette, due to his cutting into the car line to pick up students, the arrest warrant affidavit states. He said he told Ouellette how the car line is supposed to work and the response was racial epithets along with a threat he’d go home, get his gun and return to “smoke” the man and his 2-year-old son. When Ouellette left the school, the man said his foot was run over.
The man declined filing charges, telling the officers he was more concerned with Ouellette coming back and fulfilling the threat, the affidavit states.
Around 30 minutes later, Ouellette returned to the school but was denied entry by a teacher. He was cited for threatening an act of violence.
A felony arrest warrant for an assault with a dangerous weapon allegation was issued Feb. 18, records indicate.