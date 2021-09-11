A Lawton man is accused of beating a woman with a gun and forcing her to clean up her own blood because she kept his car too long.
Two others are wanted as accessories after the fact for witnessing the beating and not saying anything, according to investigators.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Friday by the Comanche County District Court for Antonio Bernard McCray, 34, for allegations of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, feloniously pointing a firearm, threatening to perform an act of violence and possession of a firearm after two more felony convictions, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison per charge.
The woman told investigators she’d been with her “friend of several years,” McCray, on Aug. 31 at the home of his girlfriend, Felicia Payton, according to the warrant affidavit. She asked to use McCray’s car to go to a casino and he allowed it.
Things turned when she returned to the home after keeping it longer than he’d expected, she said. She said Payton said McCray had been out looking for the car.
She said when McCray came into the room, he was accompanied by Stanley Craig and he was carrying a handgun. After saying, “I’m going to show you today,” she said he pushed her into a bathroom and beat her with the gun.
According to the affidavit, she got out and fell atop a bed. That is when McCray is accused of pointing the gun at her and threatening to kill her, her husband and her children. Then he made her clean up her own blood, she said.
The woman pushed her way out and neighbors took her into their homes, where she called 911. She was taken to the hospital and treated for a fractured nose and received multiple stitches to her head and hand.
Payton, 30, and Craig, 48, also are wanted for felony allegations of being accessories after the fact after warrants were issued Friday. Their case warrant bonds were set at $50,000 each.
McCray has a prior felony conviction in Madison County, Fla., from February 2012 for burglary, and another in Comanche County from May 2019 for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued for McCray.