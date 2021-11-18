A man is held on $75,000 bond after he was accused of pistol whipping his girlfriend across the mouth, busting out some of her teeth. He could face up to 50 years in prison due to prior felony convictions.
Antonio Daniell Sherfield, 39, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate.
Sherfield is accused of assaulting and holding the woman at gunpoint during an incident Sunday night at her home.
The woman told police Sherfield hit her in the face with a gun and knocked out some of her teeth, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said they’d gotten into an argument when he grabbed her head and slammed it against the wall, then pointed the gun at her before asking why she was lying. She said he again slammed her head into the wall.
Investigators caught up with Sherfield and noticed he had fresh cuts on his knuckles, the affidavit states. He said he didn’t know how he got them. A Taurus 9mm handgun was found by police; it was on the ground near him when he was arrested.
Sherfield has prior felony convictions from Oklahoma County: November 2004, two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute; April 2014, incurring forfeiture of bail; and July 2017, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. He also goes by the aliases of Phillip R. Fleming and Smurf.
Sherfield returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 11, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.