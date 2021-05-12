A 66-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $20,000 bond after he was accused of a brutal Saturday afternoon nunchuck assault.
Kenneth Dale Copeland made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count for marijuana possession, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the assault.
Lawton Police Officer Daniel Hallagin responded to an assault call shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at 1314 W. Lee and found a man whose face and head were covered in blood.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the man said Copeland assaulted him with nunchucks. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Nunchucks are used in the traditional Okinawan martial arts of nunchaku. The weapon consists of two wood sticks connected by a short chain or cord at one end.
A witness told Hallagin the victim and Copeland had been arguing before the verbal assault escalated. She said Copeland struck the man several times with the nunchucks while the victim tried to get away, the affidavit states. Copeland left the scene. Video surveillance showed the incident.
Copeland was found by police a short time later near Southwest 14th Street and Jefferson Avenue “with nunchucks still in hand,” the affidavit states. He was arrested and during a search, Hallagin said he found a container with 12.3 grams of marijuana in the man’s sock.
Copeland, who is held on $20,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 12 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.