The man accused of causing the March 6 death of Billy Moore has been bound over for trial.

On Friday, Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan bound Aaron Kennard Koomsa Jr., 37, of Lawton, over for felony jury trial for a charge first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.