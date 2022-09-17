The man accused of causing the March 6 death of Billy Moore has been bound over for trial.
On Friday, Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan bound Aaron Kennard Koomsa Jr., 37, of Lawton, over for felony jury trial for a charge first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Koomsa is accused of stabbing Moore, 50, of Lawton, to death during an incident that escalated on March 7. Police conducting a welfare check of Moore found him dead at 4224 SW Summit. He had gone to a neighbor’s door and asked for help before falling into the apartment. Police also found a beaten and bloodied Koomsa lying on the floor next to the body.
Koomsa told police he’d walked home from a club and went to a store to buy some beer, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said Moore had yelled at the clerk and he offered him some of his beer for a cigarette in exchange. He said Moore then gave him a ride to his home on Summit.
After telling Moore to leave, Koomsa said they began fighting. Investigators said there were inconsistencies about who had a knife but at some point, Koomsa said he had it, stabbed Moore in the chest and they fell to the floor with Koomsa landing on top of Moore. He also said he stabbed Moore in the stomach with what he called a “stab and slice,” the affidavit states.
Koomsa remains in jail on $75,000 bond where he’s been since his March 15 initial court appearance.
Formal arraignment has been set for 9 a.m. Sept. 21, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.