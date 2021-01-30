A 37-year old Lawton man is wanted to allegations he molested a 15-year old girl.
She told investigators he’d been touching her inappropriately for about a year.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for William Jake Higgins for lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Lawton police began investigating Higgins in February 2020 after the abuse was reported. The girl had told her mother that, while she was out of town, Higgins came into her room and touched her inappropriately, according to the warrant affidavit. The mother said she immediately had a family friend pick the girl up from the home.
The girl said that between 1 and 4 a.m. Feb. 8, 2020, Higgins came in and out of her bedroom. According to the affidavit, he grabbed her breast while she pretended to be asleep. After he left, she adjusted herself so he couldn’t touch her like that again, but he continued to come in and touch her elsewhere, she said. She said he was rubbing her legs and then rubbed in between them.
Groaning was heard from Higgins that made the girl believe he was touching himself, the affidavit states.
This is the second incident the girl has reported. LPD Detective Kim Morton said the girl reported another one in 2018. She also said Higgins had been committing similar acts for about a year.
The mother spoke with Higgins and asked what happened. She said he explained the girl fell asleep on the couch and he woke her up and took her to her bedroom. While on the way to the room, he told her the teen was stumbling so, “being concerned,” he kissed her cheek to check for a fever, according to the affidavit.
In an interview with a DHS case worker, Higgins said he woke the girl from the couch and moved her to her room before covering her up, the affidavit states. He claimed to have never returned to the room.
Higgins cash warrant bond was set at $25,000, records indicate. He was not in custody by Friday evening.