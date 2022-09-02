A 22-year-old Lawton man is free on $15,000 bond on allegations he began soliciting and engaging in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl when he was 17.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Aug. 18 for Brad Allen Hoskins for a count of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. Records indicate he made his initial court appearance on Aug. 25.
The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Gregory Adams stated he was investigating inappropriate messages, photos and touching between Hoskins and the tween.
Now 17, the girl said Hoskins kissed and sexually touched the girl over the years and they had both sent each other nude photographs, the warrant affidavit states. She remembered May 27, 2017, as the day of her “first kiss and first time she had any sexual interaction with anyone,” Adams stated. She said they communicated through several social media platforms and the nude photos were exchanged. The most recent photo from Hoskins arrived in April.
Hoskins told Adams he’d first touched the girl while she was staying over and his younger sister was asleep, the affidavit states. He also admitted to the other allegations.
“Multiple times in the interview Brad would say that he knows what he did was wrong because she was so young and underage,” Adams stated.
Hoskins is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.