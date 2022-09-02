A 22-year-old Lawton man is free on $15,000 bond on allegations he began soliciting and engaging in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl when he was 17.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Aug. 18 for Brad Allen Hoskins for a count of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. Records indicate he made his initial court appearance on Aug. 25.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

