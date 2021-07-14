A Lawton man is in jail on $150,000 total bond for a pair of attacks begun with allegations of infidelity.
Investigators said he broke into his girlfriend’s home and broke her phone before burying the hatchet — in her head.
Patrick Keith McGuire, 36, made his initial appearances Tuesday in two separate felony cases.
In the first, he was charged separately with first-degree burglary, records indicate. He faces between 7 to 20 years in prison if convicted of that count.
McGuire also was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
McGuire is accused of coming to the woman’s home in the Unit block of Northwest 24th Street the morning of July 3 and of breaking open the front door before he took her phone and broke it, according to the probable cause affidavit. He fled before police arrived.
Later, McGuire is accused of coming back to the home and beginning a verbal argument with the woman that included accusations she was cheating on him, the affidavit states. She said he punched her numerous times in the face and head. He then dragged her by the hair to the bathroom and, she said, struck her in the back of the head with a hatchet before fleeing.
The woman had a severe cut to her head and was treated at Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room for her injuries, according to the affidavit.
McGuire is held on $125,000 bond for the assault and another $25,000 for the burglary charge. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 for his preliminary hearing conferences.