A Lawton dollar store employee told police she was punched Thursday by a man named “Mississippi.”
The suspect is a man she said had previously hit on her before hitting her that day.
Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins was called around 2:40 p.m. to Family Dollar, 1311 W. Lee, on the report of an assault. He arrived and spoke with the woman who said “Mississippi” punched her and shoved her to the ground, the report states. Jenkins saw a knot on the back of her head and a red, swollen area on her cheek.
Two witnesses told Jenkins the man had punched the woman in the face, causing her to fall back on the sidewalk and to hit the back of her head, according to the report.
The woman said the suspect comes into the store and asks her out on dates from time to time. She said he’s since been banned from the store, the report states. Officers knew who the suspect is and where he lives.
“Mississippi” was outside his home when officers arrived with the victim. She positively identified him as her assaulter, and he was arrested and taken to jail for assault.