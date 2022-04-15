An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal Feb. 14 wreck involving a pedestrian on Lawton’s northwest side.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Jordy Pizarro, 20, of Lawton, for a felony count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to wear a seat belt and excessive window tinting, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years and/or fines between $1,000 to $10,000.
Lawton Police Sgt. John Bordelon stated video evidence showed Pizarro was driving a car southeast across the 6300 block of Cache Road shortly before 9:45 p.m. Feb. 14 when he struck and killed Carlos Phillips, 39.
According to the warrant affidavit, Pizarro parked his Buick Grand Prix at a nearby parking lot and fled without attempting to render aid to Phillips. Phillips, who was lying in the roadway, was struck by two more vehicles, Bordelon stated. Phillips was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A search warrant allowed investigators to learn Pizarro’s identity as well as find the window tint violation, the affidavit states. Data was analyzed that led investigators to believe he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of impact with Phillips.