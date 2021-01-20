A 23-year-old Lawton man is in jail for allegations he beat up his girlfriend in front of her five children and also tried to cook her clothes and purse in the oven.
Malik Marel Jones made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of domestic abuse – assault and battery, second and subsequent, as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing police and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces up to eight years in prison is found guilty of the felony.
Jones was arrested following an early-morning incident Jan. 14 at a mobile home at 2804 SW J.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jones’ girlfriend said he’d come to the home and destroyed the place and also hit her in the face. Investigators said she was bleeding and swelling noticed from a piercing on her upper lip. An officer smelled smoke.
When asked what was burning, the woman said Jones had put her clothes and purse in the oven, the affidavit states. Several items were broken and clothes were strewn in front of the oven and on the fish tank. Two televisions had holes apparently punched in them.
The woman said Jones got mad at her because she didn’t want to get out and wouldn’t let him drive her vehicles. That’s’ when, she said, he began to destroy the house and began his assault on her. According to the affidavit, he pushed her down and punched her in the face several times in front of her five children, aged between five and 12 years old. She said her 10-year-old son tried to defend her. The boy told police Jones hit him twice in the head.
Police caught up with Jones while he was awaiting a ride away from the scene and, the affidavit states, he attempted to run away. He made it a couple of blocks before being taken into custody.
Jones has prior felony convictions in Texas: May 2015, Vernon County, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; May 2019, Wichita County, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction; and a June 2020 misdemeanor conviction in Wichita County for assault causes bodily injury on family member, records indicate.
Jones is being held on $25,000 bond, and is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m., March 11 for his preliminary hearing conference.