Being caught with a whole mess of methamphetamine will get you arrested.
It's a lesson a Lawton man learned after investigators found over 2½ pounds of meth and over $5,500 in cash during a search of his home.
Ronnie Demone Davis, 42, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Davis was arrested following a search warrant execution by Lawton police and agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Monday at his home at 136 NE Fullerton. Investigators had developed information Davis was a known meth dealer, according to court documents.
According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators found a total of 1,081.9 grams (2.6 pounds) of meth as well as $5,638 in cash.
Davis has a prior federal conviction from April 2013 in the U.S. District Western District Court of Oklahoma for possession of intent to distribute narcotics, records indicate.
Held on $100,000 bond, Davis returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference.