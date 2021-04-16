A man with three prior felony convictions is looking at up to 30 years behind bars after he was accused of beating his disabled neighbor with a crutch and robbing her.
Raymond Eugene Reece, 65, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman was seated in her home’s front room in the 1600 block of Southwest Washington on March 30 when Reece came over and was invited inside. The woman is disabled and requires a scooter chair to get around.
Reece and the woman watched television together before, she said, he stood up and hit her with an unknown object. She told him to stop because she was afraid he would kill her, the affidavit states. She said he took her phone and $37 from her purse and left.
Left alone in her home, the woman was able to get to her scooter chair and fled to Discount Foods, 1311 W. Lee, where a person who saw her called 911. She was taken to the hospital where several cuts were discovered to the top of her head, according to the affidavit. She had her wounds closed with staples.
Reece met with investigators on April 2. He told police he was at the woman’s when she made him upset. He said he struck her on top of the head with his fist more than once and that he also grabbed a crutch and hit her, the affidavit states. He said she didn’t deserve it said he should have just left. He denied stealing the woman’s phone and money.
Reece has prior felony convictions: Oklahoma County, March 1990, first-degree robbery; and Comanche County: January 2005, eluding police; and January 2009, robbery with a weapon, records indicate.
Reece is being held on $35,000 bond, and returns to court at 3 p.m. July 29 for his preliminary hearing conference.