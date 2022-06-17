A man accused of running from the police with a pocket full of drugs is in jail on $50,000 bond after being charged with breaking into a house Monday during his flight.
Christopher Aaron Pratt, 35, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing police, records indicate. The burglary count is punishable by between seven and 20 years in prison.
Lawton Police Sgt. Brandon Newhouse stated officers responded Monday afternoon to a home in the 100 block of Northeast Cimarron Trail after a woman said a suspect who’d eluded police earlier was at her house. He was using the name “Bryce Wilson,” according to the probable cause affidavit, and had fled about five minutes before officers arrived.
Pratt/Wilson was seen by law enforcement and began a foot chase that went into the street’s 500 block. After being told to stop, Newhouse stated, Pratt/Wilson disappeared into a house and the homeowner was seen running out and screaming “He is in my house,” the affidavit states. After he refused to come out, Pratt was taken into custody when a Comanche County Sheriff’s K-9 officer forced compliance, according to Newhouse.
During a pat down, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and a pipe were found in his pocket, according to the affidavit. It was learned he also had several outstanding warrants.
Held on $50,000 bond, Pratt returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.