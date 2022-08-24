A Lawton man with a repeated criminal conviction history is back behind bars after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a dog ball thrower.
Kelvin Bernard Washington, 54, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of domestic abuse — assault and battery, second and subsequent, records indicate. Due to 11 prior felony convictions, he faces up to 44 years in prison if convicted.
Lawton police were called Saturday morning to a domestic incident at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest H Avenue and arrived to find Washington. When asked if the woman was okay, a “puzzled” Washington allowed officers to speak with her, the probable cause affidavit states.
Lawton Police Officer Darrel Burton stated he noticed several bruises on her arms. She said Washington “beat her with a dog ball thrower,” which left a mark on her lower back, because the dog defecated in the house, the affidavit states. She said the arm bruises were from two days before along with several small bumps and a cut to the back of her head, Burton stated. Washington was then arrested.
Washington has a misdemeanor conviction in Comanche County from April 2021 for domestic abuse — assault and battery, records indicate.
Information was also entered in the court showing 11 prior felony convictions since 2002 from Wichita and Waco counties in Texas, as well as from Comanche and Oklahoma counties for crimes ranging from property theft, injuring a child recklessly, embezzlement, larceny, concealing stolen property, burglary and shoplifting.
Held on $35,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the witnesses, Washington returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.