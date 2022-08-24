A Lawton man with a repeated criminal conviction history is back behind bars after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a dog ball thrower.

Kelvin Bernard Washington, 54, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of domestic abuse — assault and battery, second and subsequent, records indicate. Due to 11 prior felony convictions, he faces up to 44 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

