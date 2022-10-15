A Lawton apartment maintenance man is accused of sexually assaulting and slicing a tenant at the complex where he was employed.
Investigators say he broke into the man’s apartment four days after the alleged assault, at which time he was taken into custody.
Freddie Lee Taylor, 62, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged separately for each case. In the first case, he was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree rape by force or fear, forcible sodomy and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, records indicate. The sodomy count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
In the second count, Taylor was charged with attempted first-degree burglary.
The alleged victim reported his building’s maintenance man at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Northwest Motif Manor, Taylor, sexually assaulted him on Oct. 8, the probable cause affidavit states.
The man said Taylor knocked on his door around sunset and forced his way inside. When told to leave, he said, Taylor began punching him in the face before pulling a “shank” and cutting him on the face, the affidavit states. He said the intruder kept punching his face until he went to the ground.
Taylor then dragged the man into the bedroom, put him on the bed and stripped him of his clothes, according to Lawton Police Detective Marcus Rucker. The man said Taylor demanded he give him oral sex. He said Taylor unsuccessfully tried to anally rape him.
The man said Taylor took his phone and threatened him if he told, the affidavit states.
Investigators said Taylor returned to the same apartment on Wednesday. The man said Taylor yelled, “I’m here” as he broke his side window and tried to climb inside, according to the affidavit. This is when he reported the rape allegation to police.
Taylor was found near a vacant apartment and refused police orders before taking off running, Rucker stated. When he jumped into an open apartment, another officer Tasered Taylor.
When taken into custody, Rucker stated, a folding razor blade and folding knife were recovered, along with a condom from the apartment floor, according to the affidavit.
Taylor is being held on $100,000 bond for the rape allegations and another $50,000 for the attempted burglary count. Records indicate he returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.