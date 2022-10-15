A Lawton apartment maintenance man is accused of sexually assaulting and slicing a tenant at the complex where he was employed.

Investigators say he broke into the man’s apartment four days after the alleged assault, at which time he was taken into custody.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

