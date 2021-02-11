A Lawton man is in jail on $25,000 bond for allegations of committing battery with a baton at a baby shower.
Brandon McCoy Dalvin Clark, 34, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count for drug possession, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, the felony is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Lawton police and first responders were called shortly after 5:45 p.m. to 709 NW 31st on a disturbance.
One man was found with a large, open wound on the left side of his face that stretched from the top of his left eyebrow down to his left nostril, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said he’d been sucker-punched by Clark while he wasn’t looking. He was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The second victim told police he’d come to the home for a baby shower thrown for the Clark. According to the affidavit, Clark had been “behaving oddly” and said people were after him to kill him. He told the second man that the home was where someone had once tried to kill him, according to the police report.
At the home, Clark pulled out an “asp, a collapsible baton, and attacked the first man, striking him across the face and knocking him to the ground unconscious. Clark is accused of continuously striking the unconscious man in the face.
According to the affidavit, Clark also struck a man trying to break it up in the face and forearm with the “asp.” When he got away, he yelled at another man to grab a gun and shoot. Police said that man got a gun out of his vehicle and fired a single shot into the air in order to break up the assault.
During his booking into jail, four pills of suspected ecstacy were discovered in a cigarette pack, the affidavit states.
Clark has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: November 2006, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute; April 2011, three more counts of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, records indicate.
Clark returns to court at 3 p.m. May 27 for his preliminary hearing conference.