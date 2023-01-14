In using the customer database to make false loans, a former employee of a Lawton finance company is wanted for allegations he fraudulently took just under $22,000.
The Comanche County District issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Prince Michquel Gonzalez, 35, of Lawton, for 14 felony counts of identity theft and another count of embezzlement, records indicate.
Managers for State Finance, owned by Wallace Finance, 1907 W. Gore, conducted an internal investigation and discovered that between Aug. 25, 2021, and Dec. 13, 2021, Gonzalez accessed different customer files and opened loans in their names, the warrant affidavit states. A total of 21 previous customers, one of whom is dead, were identified as being violated. Of those, two were uncooperative with investigators and another four were unable to be located.
Gonzalez was placed on leave by the company pending the investigation, the affidavit states.
The two managers said he had access to do the accounts by himself in the office and did not require their approval, according to the affidavit. Most of the Netspend cards the money was placed on was listed to associated addresses with Gonzalez, investigators said.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Gonzalez’s arrest.
Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for anyone with information leading to Gonzalez's arrest.
