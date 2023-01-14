In using the customer database to make false loans, a former employee of a Lawton finance company is wanted for allegations he fraudulently took just under $22,000.

The Comanche County District issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Prince Michquel Gonzalez, 35, of Lawton, for 14 felony counts of identity theft and another count of embezzlement, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

