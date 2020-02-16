Lawton Public Library has been selected as an Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness’ (OPSR) Public Library Family Engagement Project grantee.
The City Council acknowledged receipt of the designation last week.
This project will help fund 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten that will help children with limited access to books and materials become better prepared to start school.
“Books are a valuable resource to life-long learning and we are excited for this opportunity to provide a fun way for children under 5 to have access to these resources” said Tanya Organ, Lawton Public Library youth service librarian.
Library services are crucial to help young children develop language skills, experts say. Brain research has shown that talking, singing and reading can have a positive impact on early speech and language. The Public Library Family Engagement Project’s goal is to equip families with knowledge and offer an early introduction to literature and technology to infants and toddlers, state officials said.
Additional information is available by calling Lawton Public Library, 581-3450, extension 5.