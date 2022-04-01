For the second time in two years, the Lawton Public Library has been awarded an Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society.
The grant, for $20,000, will allow the library to digitize over 6,000 rolls of microfilm from several local newspapers including The Lawton Constitution, according to Library Director Kristen Herr.
“The Lawton Public Library is very grateful to the Oklahoma Historical Society for this grant,” Herr said. “We will be able to digitize microfilm, making it more accessible to our community. Every week people request information that is currently accessible only on microfilm.”
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state.
“With last year’s grant we launched the digital memory center,” Herr said. “There you can digitize grandma’s old cookbooks, photo albums, scrap books, old military papers, large photos, cassettes, VHS and even old LPs. You can digitize your own family history. I’ve seen it bring tears to people’s eyes already.”
Accessibility is key to the digitization of the microfilm, Herr said.
“With modern technology, microfilm is just a lot slower to look through,” Herr said.
While plans are still being made and there is no current estimated time for the digitization, Herr said the library is looking to hire an outside company with the grant funds.
“It would take way too many staff hours to do this on our own,” Herr said. “And these are very important documents, so we want professionals to do it.”
The total amount of funds that will be distributed this year through the grant program is just over $558,000, with projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming.
To date, the program has funded over 120 projects that are aimed at sharing Oklahoma history with local communities across the state.