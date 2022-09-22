When Kent Jester won the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce raffle for a lawn makeover — covering $5,000 worth of lawn work — he decided to use the opportunity to replace his entire lawn.
“I was planning on replacing the whole thing anyway,” Jester said. “With the help from the chamber, I decided to go ahead and do it all at once.”
The yard was already in rough shape. A large tree had been growing in the center of the front lawn for many years, keeping sunlight from reaching grass and plants. Patches of grass were missing and most of the larger plants were near death.
The $5,000 from the chamber would pay for one element of the lawn revamp — the flower bed. Three companies bid for the opportunity to completely rebuild the bed, and presented prospective redesigns: 4-D Landscape and Irrigation, NatureScapeLawn and Landscape, and Bedrock Nursery and Landscaping.
The design that won was from NatureScape, the same company that has won the last three yearly bids. The company’s owner, Ricky Harrison, said that the yearly project is one he’s proud to have a part in.
“It feels good anytime you can give back to the Lawton community and the chamber,” Harrison said.
NatureScape not only replaced the flower bed, but plowed all the existing grass in the lawn, replacing it with sod rolls containing a special blend of Bermuda grass.
“We put down a new type of Bermuda developed by OSU,” Harrison said. “In all of Lawton, there might be five houses with this kind of grass in their yard.”
Jester also had a new sprinkler system installed by 4-D Landscaping, and had his driveway replaced.
The entire lawn was finished on Wednesday, with the last sod being laid down in the early afternoon.
Krista Ratliff, the president of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, said that the yearly lawn makeover serves two purposes for the chamber.
“This project is great because not only is it a fundraiser, but it’s also a chance to assist in the beautification of Lawton,” Ratliff said.