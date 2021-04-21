Lawton Korean War Veterans to meet Apr 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lawton Korean War Veterans Association will meet at 1 p.m. today at The Cohen Center, 4202 W. Lee.For more information, call 580-678-1656. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Multimedia News featured Lawton Public Library book sale News Public Safety Facility Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesNew mural made by Lawton's 'top dog' artistsLawton City Council said it's not interested in maintaining ownership of Butch Suttle ParkKiowa Chairman addressed OIG review of CARES Act expendituresOne killed, another wounded in shooting at Lawton apartment complexFletcher Animal Control Officer arrested for animal crueltyLawton homicide rate doubles over weekendFort Sill commander discusses investigationComanche trio accused of child neglectA matter of perspective as Lawton couple sees tribute to daughter in graffitiDeadly weekend in Lawton with three homicides CollectionsLawton Public Library book sale