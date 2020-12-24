It’s been a difficult year for everyone. And for many, the holidays have been even more difficult that all the days that came before. From families unable to be together to those that are spending their holidays in the hospital. But one local philanthropist believes that kids remain kids, no matter the situation.
“Kids don’t know nothing about COVID. They could care less about COVID,” Gregory Cousin, the president and CEO of NU-Directions, said, “they just know that when December 25th rolls around they get presents under their tree.”
NU-Directions is a nonprofit founded by Cousin that helps underprivileged families in Lawton. For six years his organization has been distributing toys to families around Christmas. This year, Cousin, Santa Claus and a few of his helpers were at Central Mall handing out gifts a few days before Christmas.
“I just do this to give back,” Cousin said. “It’s even better this year because there are a lot of people hurting right now. And it’s all due to COVID. People are losing their jobs … it’s just a bad situation for everybody.”
Back around Thanksgiving, Nu-Directions held a turkey giveaway, another annual event that took on new meaning this year.
“During our turkey giveaway we had a line 3 miles long,” Cousin said.
Cousin knew that this year things would feel different but didn’t ever expect that level of turnout. So for the annual Christmas toy handout he knew to prepare. Alongside his own funds, he enlisted help from various sponsors including Walmart with the help of Tim Cross, Berry Ezerski from Pam and Berry’s Team, Phil Kennedy at Comanche Home Center, Johnny Owens with Johnny Owens Commercial Properties, Inc., Anthony Santiago with Lawton Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Joe Harris from Howard-Harris Funeral Services, and Carla from Target.
“They are all stand-up people. They are always willing to help out anytime we ask,” Cousin said.
Dozens of families lined up outside of the JC Penney’s in Central Mall on Wednesday for a chance to meet Santa and receive their Christmas presents. And despite their masked faces, the smiles were obvious. According to Cousin, 35 kids would be receiving their gifts directly from Santa himself.
The presents varied and were based on wishes made by the children. Some got bikes or skateboards, others got toys or games.
“You know, we just do this every year for the kids,” Cousin said. “It’s all for the kids.”
One of those kids, Trinity McCord,4, lit up with joy as Santa handed her her stocking.
“This is so cool, thank you all,” Mercedes McCord, Trinity’s mother told Santa and his helpers.