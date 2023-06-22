Junior Citizens Police Academy

Lawton Police Sgt. Andrew Grubbs holds the pad and readies as Lt. Noah Ellis instructs a young cadet in self-defense during the department’s 2022 Junior Citizens Police Academy. Applications are being taken for this year’s academy.

 Courtesy Lawton Police Department/

The Lawton Police Department is taking applications for its Junior Citizens Police Academy.

The annual summer academy allows children to learn more about the police department and how the different aspects of operation work. Attendees must be between 14-18 years old to attend this free academy. Meals are included. Space is limited.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

