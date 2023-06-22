The Lawton Police Department is taking applications for its Junior Citizens Police Academy.
The annual summer academy allows children to learn more about the police department and how the different aspects of operation work. Attendees must be between 14-18 years old to attend this free academy. Meals are included. Space is limited.
The camp will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Impact Community Center, 2713 NW 22nd, from July 24-28.
The application deadline is July 17.
The purpose of the Junior Citizens Police Academy is to increase the understanding of law enforcement by young people through education and interaction with members of the Lawton Police Department, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, LPD information officer. It offers first-hand learning opportunities in a non-threatening setting.
The academy is designed to give teens an overview of the police department and created two-way communication between youths and officers, Blessing said.
Topics will include: police patrol, canine, traffic division, crime scene investigation, narcotics, lakes, crime prevention, tactical team, bike patrol, use of force, dive team and officer safety.
You can pick up and return applications at the Lawton Police Department, 100 S. Railroad Street.
Applications can be also be physically filled out and turned in to the Community Oriented Policing Division.
Call LPD Sgt. Ronald Dimmitt, 580-351-7081, for information.
