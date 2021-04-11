The Lawton-Fort Sill Juneteenth committee will hold an audition for narrators for its annual celebration.
Five narrators are needed for this year’s production, which will be held virtually. The theme is “Managing the Hills We Climb,” which portrays the need for preparation for the future.
Five voices are needed in the following age ranges:
Master of ceremonies (30-40 years of age), speaker 2 (60 years of age and older), speaker 3 (50 years or older) speaker 4 (college student 19-25 years old) and speaker 5 (high school student 15-18 years old). Narrators will be seen in the virtual production.
Those interested in participating should choose a narration of not more than 3 minutes of a dramatic poetic reading, record the reading and send it to bellis@fidnet.com before Thursday.