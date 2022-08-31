Investigators said an inmate at the Lawton City Jail smuggled methamphetamine and heroin in by hiding it in his crotch area.
Court documents indicate he was caught on candid camera flushing the drugs down the toilet during a shakedown. He told investigators he forgot he was on camera.
LeRoy Jessie Thomas, 54, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of drugs by an inmate after three former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to his priors, he faces between 15 and 60 years in prison if convicted.
Jail staff conducting a shakedown of the cells discovered the drugs near the toilet. Thomas was seen on video attempting to flush the narcotics, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Thomas was confronted about being seen on the video and admitted he was trying to get rid of “ice and bootleg heroin,” the affidavit states. He said he’d first hidden it in his crotch area and had been concealing it in his socks since booking.
Thomas said, “he forgot the cameras were there,” according to the affidavit.
Investigators stated 12.17 grams of meth and 6.17 grams of heroin were recovered from the baggie.
Thomas has prior felony convictions: Caddo County, January 2016, domestic assault and battery by strangulation; Comanche County, March 2010 and May 2018, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Held on $50,000 bond, Thomas returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.