Candidates filed Monday for eight of the 10 school board seats up for election in 2021 in Comanche County, in the first day of filings.
Across the region and state, residents have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file declarations of candidacy at their local county election boards for seats on boards of education and for three municipal seats up for election in Marlow and one in Walters. COVID-19 has prompted some courthouses to set requirements for entering their facilities, and residents should check with their election boards to determine those guidelines. In Comanche County, the courthouse is closed to the public in most instances, but residents are allowed to enter the courthouse to file completed packets with the election board, said Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims.
In Comanche County, both Lawton Public Schools Office 1 incumbent Carla Clodfelter and Great Plains Technology Center Office 2 incumbent George I. Bridges filed for re-election.
Other filings on Monday included:
COMANCHE COUNTY:
J.B. McClung, Indiahoma Public Schools Office 3; Brian Moore, Sterling Public Schools Office 1; Justin Wilson, Elgin Public Schools Office 1; Nolan Watson, Cache Public Schools Office 1; Herman Dutton, Fletcher Public Schools Office 1; Tonie A. Timbo, Bishop Schools Office 3.
CADDO COUNTY:
Jerry Marcum, Anadarko Public Schools Office 1; Gregory Roberts, Boone-Apache Public Schools Office 4; Philip Perryman, Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center Office 1; Roger Knauss, Carnegie Public Schools Office 1; Belinda Chandler, Cement Public Schools Office 1; Mike Jennings, Gracemont Public Schools Office 1; Darren Dorrell, Gracemont Public Schools Office 4.
COTTON COUNTY:
Brent McIntyre, Temple Public Schools Office 1; Gary Whittington, Big Pasture Public Schools Office 5 (unexpired). Also, Clint Thurman filed for the Walters City Council Office 3 seat.
JACKSON COUNTY:
James Patterson, Altus Public Schools Office 1; Justin Landers, Altus Public Schools Office 5; Brandie Combs, Blair Public Schools Office 1; Josh Smith, Blair Public Schools Office 4; Katy Butchee, Southwest Tech Center Office 2; Jason Milner, Duke Public Schools Office 1; Dillon Butchee, Navajo Public Schools Office 1.
STEPHENS COUNTY:
Amy Shelby, Comanche Public Schools Office 1; Cody Bannister, Marlow Public Schools Office 1; Cooper McCarley, Central High School District Office 1; Kristie Gaines, Red River Tech Center Office 1. Also, Nuell Brown filed for the unexpired Marlow City Council Ward 4 seat and Jeff Prater filed for Marlow mayor.