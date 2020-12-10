The three-day school board filing period ended Wednesday with incumbents from Lawton Public Schools and Great Plains Technology Center failing to draw opponents, meaning they will take their seats uncontested.
LPS Office 1 Incumbent Carla Clodfelter will move into her second five-year term on the Lawton Public Schools Board of Education, while Dr. George Bridges will continue serving in the Office 2 seat on the Great Plains Technology Center Board of Education he has held since 1976.
Elsewhere in Comanche County, only two school board races developed, and both will be held in April under a change in state law implemented last year (at least three candidates must file for a school board seat to qualify for a February primary race). In Cache, Nolan Watson and Arthur Webster will face off for the Cache Public Schools Office 1 seat, while in Geronimo, Joe Roderick and Lisa Rush will vie for the Geronimo Public Schools Office 1 seat.
Other Comanche County filings were: Tonie A. Timbo, Bishop Schools Office 3; Mark Geis, Chattanooga Public Schools; Justin Wilson, Elgin Public Schools Office 1; Herman Dutton, Fletcher Public Schools Office 1; Jared Turner Flower Mound School District Office 3; J.B. McClung, Indiahoma Public Schools Office 3; and Brian Moore, Sterling Public Schools Office 1. No one filed for the Indiahoma Public Schools Office 2 seat.
Other filings included:
CADDO COUNTY
Jerry Marcum and Melody Redbird-Post, Anadarko Public Schools Office 1; Tyler Howser, Binger-Oney Public Schools Office 1; Brandie Leal and Jennifer Dorsey, Binger-Oney Public Schools Office 3; Jennifer Smith, Boone-Apache Public Schools Office 1; Gregory Roberts and Tamara Saupitty, Boone-Apache Public Schools Office 4; Philip Perryman, Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center Office 1; Roger Knauss, Carnegie Public Schools Office 1; Belinda Chandler, Cement Public Schools Office 1; Larry Martin, Cyril Public Schools Office 1; Dustin Rhodes, Cyril Public Schools Office 5; Dennis Klugh, Fort Cobb-Broxton Schools Office 1; Mike Jennings, Gracemont Public Schools Office 1; Darren Dorrell, Gracemont Public Schools Office 4; Shane Kimble, Hinton Public Schools Office 1; Dustin Carney, Hydro-Eakly Public Schools Office 1; Tommy House, Lookeba-Sickles Public Schools Office 1; Sarah Farr, Lookeba-Sickles Public Schools Office 2.
COTTON COUNTY
Gary Whittington, Big Pasture Public Schools Office 5 (unexpired); Bryan William Harrison, Big Pasture Public Schools Office 1; Brent McIntyre, Temple Public Schools Office 1; Sharon Harrison, Walters Public Schools Office 1. Also, Clint Thurman filed for the Walters City Council Office 3 seat and Richard Anderson filed for Walters City Council Office 1.
JACKSON COUNTY
James Patterson, Altus Public Schools Office 1; Justin Landers, Altus Public Schools Office 5; Brandie Combs, Blair Public Schools Office 1; Steve Forster, Blair Public Schools Office 3; Josh Smith, Blair Public Schools Office 4; Jason Milner, Duke Public Schools Office 1; Dillon Butchee, Navajo Public Schools Office 1; Johnny Ramirez, Olustee-Eldorado Public Schools Office 1; and Katy Butchee, Southwest Tech Center Office 2. Also for Altus municipal office were Debbie Davis, city clerk-treasurer; John Womack, Arvella Wall and Michael Gross, City Council Ward 1; Matthew J. Rester, Jon Kidwell and Jeremy Bailey, City Council Ward 2; Crystal Richardson and Terrence Filer, City Council Ward 3; Dillon Feazel, City Council Ward 4.
KIOWA COUNTY
Karla Branam, Hobart Public Schools Office 1; William M. Lazenby, Lone Wolf Public Schools Office 1; Billy Joe Loller and Nickie Straub, Lone Wolf Public Schools Office 3; Joshua D. Candelaria, Mountain View-Gotebo Public Schools Office 1; Luke Anderson, Snyder Public Schools Office 2; Seth Geiger, Snyder Public Schools Office 3.
STEPHENS COUNTY
Joshua Long, Bray-Doyle Public Schools Office 1; Cooper McCarley, Central High School District Office 1; Amy Shelby, Comanche Public Schools Office 1; Christopher Schreckengost, Duncan Public Schools Office 1; Mechelle Ashford and Jerry Thomas Whatley, Empire Public Schools Office 1; Robbie Bowles, Grandview Public Schools Office 3; Cody Bannister, Marlow Public Schools Office 1; Kristie Gaines, Red River Tech Center Office 1; Andy McGuire, Velma-Alma Public Schools Office 1. Also, Nuell Brown and Kati Melton filed for the unexpired Marlow City Council Ward 4 seat, while Jon Rich filed for the Ward 3 seat. Jeff Prater and Michael Waller filed for Marlow mayor.
TILLMAN COUNTY
Vicki Skinner, Davidson Public Schools; Felisha Crawford, Frederick Public Schools; Michelle Naramor, Grandfield Public Schools, Michelle Cryer, Tipton Public Schools Office 1.