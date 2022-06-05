The state of Lawton's housing market is simple to explain.
"It's a lot better to be a seller than a buyer," said Barry Ezerski, Pam & Barry's Team RE/MAX Professionals, quoting someone involved in the market.
It's a surprising state of affairs for a market that has been, well, interesting in the last few years. Ezerski said the Lawton Board of Realtors set an all-time record for housing sales in 2021, when 2,100 units were sold. That's 200 more houses than what had been the all-time record year, 2009. But, Ezerski doesn't expect to see the same thing happen this year for a variety of reasons, including rising interest rates.
There were a variety of factors that pushed 2021 to a record year for sellers, to include the fact Fort Sill grew and there was an influx of personnel who needed housing. Retirees decided to stay in Lawton-Fort Sill, or in some cases return to the state. Ezerski noted one retired colonel who lived in California, where he was paying $8,000 in property taxes. He said the retired militaryman sold his house there for $850,000 and purchased a similar-sized one here for $350,000 with much lower property taxes.
Sales were looking strong for 2022, but there are variables coming into play that will be slowing the market, Ezerski predicted. While interest rates are increasing, which will lower shopper buying power, there also are fewer homes for sale.
One problem area is new construction: Developers say there are fewer houses being built because of surging construction costs.
"Ordinarily, that construction produces more inventory," Ezerski said, explaining because that isn't happening this year, fewer new homes are being added to the market.
Construction costs also are rising: What was $130 per square foot last year is about $160 per square foot this year. But, that fact has had an ironic consequence.
"A builder said he made more money last year (selling) at lower cost," Ezerski said, explaining while houses were selling for less, there were more houses to sell.
The net effect: There are physically fewer houses on the market. For example, there were about 200 houses available Wednesday morning.
"Usually, there are 500 to 600 this time of year," Ezerski said. "There's not a lot for sale."
It all combines to make a great market for those who are selling houses. Ezerski said the average list price and sales price often are the same, an uncommon occurrence in past years.
"A lot of times, they are getting more," he said, of those selling homes.
The reason is there are more people competing for the same house, which is driving up the selling price. Ezerkski said most houses sold now receive multiple offers: He pointed to one house that recently sold in Elgin, which had 17 offers.
But, rising interest rates are slowing down the hot housing market, Ezerski said, explaining that is especially true on "higher end sales," the more costly of the housing being sold.
"We probably won't hit what we hit last year because of that," Ezerski said, of 2021's record sales year.
Simply put, higher interest rates means less buying power.
"Most people buy a house based on monthly payment," he said, explaining that paying a higher interest rate means more of your payment goes toward interest.
For example, a 3 percent interest rate could mean a payment of $843.21 per month; the same house at a 5.5 percent interest rate means a payment of $1,135 per month.
Ezerski predicts the sales of higher-end houses will ease because fewer people will be able to afford them. He said there are 65 houses for sale with values over $250,000; this time last year, there were 41 houses in that category for sale.
House sales also are affecting the rental market.
"It's really tight on the rental side," Ezerski said, explaining fewer houses for sale means more people are renting.
But, there are significantly fewer houses to rent in Lawton, while apartment complexes are running occupancy rates between 96 and 98 percent. The cost of rent also has increased: The average house rental is now $927 per month. In 2019, it was $761.
The situation isn't all related to housing sales.
Ezerski said there has been a significant increase in Airbnb-type services, houses and/or rooms in houses rented to people on a temporary basis. There are 800 such facilities in Lawton, he said. The net effect: 1,400 fewer rental properties than there were two years ago, a situation that won't change unless more houses come into the market.
"We need to have more building being done," Ezerski said, adding he expects that to begin occurring as the price of lumber stabilizes and construction prices begin to ease.