Samantha Harvey, a supervisor at Homewood Suites by Hilton in Lawton, was nominated for the Outstanding Front of House Manager/Supervisor of the Year award, competing against four other supervisors from hotels in Norman and Oklahoma City.
The award was part of the annual Stars of the Industry Awards which were held at the Renaissance Waterford Hotel on Thursday. This program, presented by the Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association, is designed to honor Oklahoma’s outstanding hospitality professionals for their service and commitment to the guest service and hospitality industry.
This year’s submissions resulted in 29 nominees from properties of all sizes among the nine categories. Honorees were each nominated by the owners, General Managers or Human Resource departments of the recipient’s property.