City of Lawton officials hope that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help them fund flood prevention studies for two of the city’s primary raw water sources.

City Council members agreed this week to allow city staff to submit a funding request to the USDA for a study of the East Cache Creek and Medicine Creek watersheds. Both creeks are prone to massive flooding, and that’s why the City of Lawton wants the studies, said Public Works Director Larry Wolcott. Wolcott said the end result could help identify solutions for those flooding problems, to include structures, channelization work, water detention areas, and lake gate operations.

