City of Lawton officials hope that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help them fund flood prevention studies for two of the city’s primary raw water sources.
City Council members agreed this week to allow city staff to submit a funding request to the USDA for a study of the East Cache Creek and Medicine Creek watersheds. Both creeks are prone to massive flooding, and that’s why the City of Lawton wants the studies, said Public Works Director Larry Wolcott. Wolcott said the end result could help identify solutions for those flooding problems, to include structures, channelization work, water detention areas, and lake gate operations.
“The study would be funded by the USDA. No local match is needed in this phase,” Wolcott said of potential funding that USDA officials already have said is available. “It’s a way to reduce flooding.”
Existing laws require the USDA to provide funding for planning assistance and construction for projects built by local sponsors. Mayor Stan Booker said Lawton’s application is strengthened by the fact that six regional cities support the effort.
“We need to approve this, council,” Booker said, adding the City of Lawton has known since August 2022 that funding is available and that it is important to other cities that the study move forward.
The application seeks funding for a watershed study that would be focused on Lawton, Fort Sill and Comanche County, with a goal of identifying measures that could reduce flood damage while protecting water quality. That flood damage is an on-going problem and has been for decades.
East Lawton is especially prone to flood damage when East Cache Creek overflows, with housing additions, roads and other infrastructure suffering as a result of heavy water flow. During past major floods, East Lawton has essentially been cut off because flood waters often close portions of Rogers Lane, East Lee Boulevard and East Gore Boulevard, and have isolated neighborhoods such as Turtle Creek and Garden Village.
In addition, city efforts to protect the Ellsworth dam by opening its floodgates increases water flow in East Cache Creek, which people downstream said worsens flooding for them. Flooding problems in Walters resulted in a lawsuit that is the reason that Lawton has specific guidelines in place to control when floodgates are opened on the dams and how much.
Flooding caused by Medicine Creek has damaged structures and infrastructure in Medicine Park, including businesses and amenities built along the creek in the center of town. Portions of Fort Sill also have been damaged.
And flooding appears to be worsening.
According to statistics provided by the City of Lawton, Lawton recorded 66 “flooding events” between 1951 and 2017.
There were 11 separate events recorded in the 2015-2016 season. The region’s historic drought broke in late spring 2015 via heavy rains that filled lakes and ponds throughout the region before sparking massive flooding that caused major damage. Three of those 11 events resulted in natural disaster declarations, according to city statistics.
Floods in May and June 2015 damaged 196 homes in Lawton and Comanche County, and caused extensive damage to roads and bridges, with bridges washed out. The storms also displaced 25 families on Fort Sill and were responsible for the death of a soldier, who died when his vehicle was swept into Medicine Bluff Creek while he was trying to navigate a low-water crossing.
Those storms also damaged gates on the Lawtonka dam and caused damage on Ellsworth’s concrete spillway. While the Lawtonka gates have been repaired, city officials still are putting the funding in place to pay for the upgrades needed on the Ellsworth dam.