Lawton honored the nation’s military forces with an Armed Forces Parade Saturday.
Hundreds of Lawtonians lined the parade route that stretched from Central Mall to Fort Sill Boulevard and ended at Elmer Thomas Park.
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker said this year’s parade was just what Lawton needed after months of lockdowns and restrictions due to the pandemic.
“This may be the most important Armed Forces Day Parade we’ve ever had, even though we end up moving at Flag Day, because the community psyche and the mental health of the Lawton Fort Sill community,” Booker said. “We’ve learned during the past 16 to 18 months how important it is to have these events as a community and be able to get out and see people and just do the community thing.”
For 7-year-old Nylah Edwards, the parade couldn’t come soon enough. She was disappointed last year’s parade was cancelled and intended to make up for it this year by wearing red, white and blue fairy wings. She hoped the wings would give her an advantage over other children when it came to snatching up candy and other goodies thrown from the floats.
“ My grandma was a Marine and I hope to get lots and lots of candy,” Edwards said. “One time we were here and we got candy but I didn’t get a lot because everyone kept snatching it up. I’m going to use my wings to get everyone out of the way.”
Jeri Anderson, one half of the KLAW 101 morning crew, kept the crowds entertained while introducing the 70 plus floats. She interacted with various Lawton officials and kept the laughs and excitement going as temperatures rose to the high 80s.
This year’s parade featured two grand marshals: Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor, who stood in a Humvee in a stance only he and Gen. Patton could pull off, and retired WWII veteran Dr. Jack Spencer. Spencer had a bit of a more comfortable ride while sitting in a Mustang convertible.
Spencer was a World War II B-17 Flying Fortress navigator who was shot down over Germany in 1945 and captured. He shared his story for The Constitution’s “Forged in Combat” series on YouTube.
Ward 5 Council Member Allan Hampton said with a son in the Air Force and his father a retired soldier, the parade holds special meaning to him.
“This is pretty big for the city and we really missed it last year,” Hampton said. “I think that, for us to celebrate this event, showing the city’s solidarity with Fort Sill and everything that is going on now, this is a wonderful event for us to have and it gets people out of the house.”
All the military equipment in the parade moved to Elmer Thomas Park where parade goers were given the opportunity to see Avenger and Patriot Missile vehicles, {span}High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle ({/span}HMMWVs), Stryker, howitzers, fire trucks, military police patrol vehicles and more up close and personal.
Topping off the day, literally, was a special appearance of the the iconic Goodyear Blimp, Wingfoot One. The blimp had a stopover visit in Lawton on its cross-country journey from Goodyear’s Akron, OH, headquarters to its home base in Carson, CA. While here it flew around downtown Lawton before landing at the Goodyear plant.