Police have identified the victim of the city’s 12th homicide of the year.
Jason Nanaeto died Tuesday following a domestic disturbance at 2405 NW 22nd, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Police were called around 2 p.m. to a physical disturbance at the home, where they found Nanaeto severely injured. Grubbs said he died at a local hospital.
Witnesses described Nanaeto as suffering injury from a stabbing. He received CPR at the scene.
Police have not confirmed the cause of Nanaeto’s fatal injury. A Freedom of Information request has been submitted to Lawton Police Department records division for a copy of the incident report.
The Lawton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.
“All parties involved in this incident are accounted for and cooperating with the investigation,” Grubbs said. “No one is in custody at this time.”