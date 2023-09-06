Glass

Lawton police have identified the man found shot and killed Monday morning in Elmer Thomas Park and investigators believe his estranged wife hired someone to kill him.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the park, 301 NW Ferris, early Monday morning and found John Velas dead near the walking track around the children’s playground. He had been shot four times.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

